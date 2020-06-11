No rift between CM, Deputy CM in Rajasthan, says Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress, which has already lost party-ruled Madhya Pradesh to internal rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, and saw a spate of its MLAs resigning in Gujarat, is trying hard to keep its flock together in Rajasthan.

In a late evening development on Wednesday, the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan were called to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence and then to a resort for a meeting with observers from the party high high command.

The Congress has also rejected speculations of any differences between Chief Minister Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, with party spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi terming the reported rift a "canard spread by the political adversaries".

Singhvi accused the BJP of "brazen use of money power" to lure the MLAs and said tht the party will give a representation to the Election Commission, first for Gujarat and then on Rajasthan.

Gehlot has also alleged that BJP is trying to poach MLAs but the BJP has rejected the charge. He also said that he was proud to be the Chief Minister of state where MLAs cannot be bought.

The Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan have become interesting after the BJP fielded its second candidate which has forced a contest in the state.

Congress has fielded its General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi while the BJP, which could elect one, has also fielded two candidates.

In Gujarat, the party has already faced exodus of MLAs and the party is finding tough to win the second seat in the state.