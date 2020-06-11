STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan will not succeed in its 'sinister' plans, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said Pakistan will never succeed in its "sinister" plans and asserted Indian security forces are giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leader said the Narendra Modi government has done a lot during its tenure and cited scrapping of Article 370 in J&K, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, among others, as its major achievements.

He was addressing a 'virtual' Jan Samvad for the Saurashtra zone of Gujarat to mark the completion of one year (in late May) of the Modi government in it second term.

"Indian forces are giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since the last one week.

While many terrorists were killed, some were also arrested during the operation.

"India has clearly conveyed that Pakistan will never succeed in its sinister plans," said Javadekar.

In his address, he listed several other achievements of the Modi government, including enactment of the CAA, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor (between India-Pakistan), scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K, introduction of the GST and commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Javadekar also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

After his address, Gujarat BJP leaders, who had gathered inside a hall, took a pledge to promote locally- manufactured products as propagated by the PM.

They also pledged to buy locally-manufactured products whenever possible.

