Prostitution racket busted in Nagpur; two women rescued, man held

By PTI

NAGPUR: Police have busted a sex racket being operated in Nagpur and rescued two women, who were allegedly lured into the prostitution ring after they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

A man, who worked as a middleman, has been arrested in this connection, the official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy customer on Tuesday evening. The middleman, Chandrashekhar Subramaniam Mudliyar (46), accepted Rs 3,000 cash from the customer. Soon after, the police entered the place and arrested him," Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Koradi Police Station said.

"The police later seized the cash and rescued two women. While one of the women worked in Rajkot in Gujarat, another was an attendant at a hospital in Nagpur. Both of them had lost their jobs during the lockdown and came in contact with Mudaliyar, who lured them into flesh trade," he added.

The women told the police that after they lost their jobs, supporting their families had become difficult for them, Sheikh said.

An offence under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Koradi Police Station against the accused, he said.