Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss relief for cyclone-hit Konkan

Pawar had assured people from affected areas that the state government would soon provide relief and aid from the Centre would also be sought.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the modalities of providing relief to the Konkan region, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' last week.

The hour-long meeting took place at the city mayor's bungalow in central Mumbai.

Earlier this week, the NCP chief, whose party is a key constituent in the Thackeray-led government, visited Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

The state government has already declared Rs 100 crore relief to Raigad and Rs 75 crore to Ratnagiri.

Speaking to reporters, Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare said during the meeting Pawar briefed the chief minister about his visit to Konkan and apprised him about the damage suffered by horticulture and fisheries sectors, and also the tourism industry, which was already hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCP chief also suggested that the state government take a policy decision to provide relief to affected people at the earliest, he said.

