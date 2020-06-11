Suspected militant arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Thursday apprehended a suspected militant following a brief exchange of fire with ultras in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning after specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

"One suspect was apprehended during the search operation. One Chinese pistol, one grenade, six AK magazines and 147 rounds were recovered," an Army official said.

However, the officials did not specify whether the suspect was arrested from the encounter scene or from the general area cordoned off for the operation.