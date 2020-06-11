STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Use lean tourist inflow to build Kedarnath infrastructure, PM tells Uttarakhand government

Modi called upon the state government to envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way that stands the test of time while being eco-friendly.

Published: 11th June 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to take advantage of the current lean tourist inflow to expedite the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project during a review meeting.

“Keeping in mind the present situation and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister suggested that the present construction season could be utilised for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pool, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come,” a PMO statement said.

Modi called upon the state government to envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way that stands the test of time while being eco-friendly and harmonious with nature and surroundings.

The PM also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the Ramban-Kedarnath stretch. The developmental works of the other sites will be in addition to the redevelopment of the Kedarnath shrine.

The meeting took stock of the progress on the development work of Brahma Kamal Vatika and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance, keeping intact their original architectural façade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals.

“We informed the PM about ongoing progress of the project in Kedarnath. He expressed satisfaction and made various suggestions which, we are going to include,” said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Kedarnath Dham
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp