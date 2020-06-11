Use lean tourist inflow to build Kedarnath infrastructure, PM tells Uttarakhand government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to take advantage of the current lean tourist inflow to expedite the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project during a review meeting.

“Keeping in mind the present situation and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister suggested that the present construction season could be utilised for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pool, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come,” a PMO statement said.

Modi called upon the state government to envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way that stands the test of time while being eco-friendly and harmonious with nature and surroundings.

The PM also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the Ramban-Kedarnath stretch. The developmental works of the other sites will be in addition to the redevelopment of the Kedarnath shrine.

The meeting took stock of the progress on the development work of Brahma Kamal Vatika and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance, keeping intact their original architectural façade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals.

“We informed the PM about ongoing progress of the project in Kedarnath. He expressed satisfaction and made various suggestions which, we are going to include,” said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.