97-year-old Agra man recovers from COVID-19, DM hails him as 'ray of hope'

Published: 12th June 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a "ray of hope" for the novel coronavirus patients.

The 1923-born man (name withheld) was discharged on Wednesday from a private hospital.

He is one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country to recover successfully.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, speaking to PTI over the phone on Thursday, hailed the recovery as a "matter of pride" for the historic city.

"Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily, and the day his coronavirus test came negative after recovering, we felt so delighted.

We hear of people trying to take their lives sometimes when they contract COVID-19, but not this 97-year-old man.

His recovery has come as a ray of hope," he said.

He also tweeted on Thursday about his recovery, saying, it will lend hope, especially to people of the older age, and wrote, "Salute to #CoronaWarrior".

The man was admitted on April 29 to Nayati Hospital, a level-2 hospital for COVID-19 care in Agra, sources said.

He has hypertension and initially needed a bit of oxygen supply, but recovered fine, they said.

