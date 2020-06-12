'Bank shakhis' help Bihar's rural customers withdraw money amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Despite the COVID-19 lockdown posing many challenges to rural women, hundreds of them availed the doorstep facility run by the bank-shakhi (business correspondent agents of Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (JEEVIKA) to withdraw money from their accounts.

This bank-shakhi model works as an alternate banking channel strengthening the reach of banking services to rural areas bringing many households in the ambit of financial inclusion.

Sharing details on the commendable performances of "Bank-Shakhi', CEO of Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, Balamurgan D said: "The Customer Service Points (CSPs), which have been established to cater to the unbanked as well as under banked areas by providing basic banking services. The women associated with the CSPs as in Panchayat levels helped hundreds of women to get their money withdrawn through accounts at their homes".

The beneficiaries were able to withdraw money distributed by the government of India, other government financial assistances during the lockdown without going to their concerned bank branches.

"As of May 2020, around 984 bank shakhis in Bihar had done 6358108 transactions of amounts running into Rs 219000.83 lakhs and earned Commission from amounts about Rs 632.56 lakhs with average commission of Rs 5200 per month",the CEO said.

Quoting figures she said that around 1,55,364 accounts are being operated by the JEEVIKA's bank-shakhis throughout the state providing the doorsteps banking services to the rural women and earning handsome commission from the concerned banks through running the CSPs.

Lauding the roles of bank shakhis, Balamurgan D said that that although couldn't avail public transport to distribute the money to the customers due to the lockdown, they helped the beneficiaries receive it through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Spelling out future plan, he said that the JEEVIKA has planned to establish the Customer Service Points (CSPs) at each gram panchayats in Bihar to promote the community based organisation transactions at CSPs of bank shakhis.