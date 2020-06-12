Bengal CM Mamata urges people not to overcrowd

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to avoid crowded places and maintain social-distancing guidelines as India witnessed a record spike in the total number of coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours touching almost 11,000.

"I would urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses. I request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one is marked late in government offices," the Chief Minister tweeted requesting people to visit public places only when urgent.

She asked people to always wear masks and stay safe during these pandemic times.

"It speaks volumes about the culture and indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we've been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster and a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger and united out of this," she said.

On behalf of her government, she also thanked all the relief workers, police, medical fraternity and civil society organisations who have been at the forefront tackling the crises.

"We still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms and take strict care of your nutrition," Banerjee said.