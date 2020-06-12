STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar minister drops bomb on RJD first family on Lalu’s 73rd birthday

Neeraj Kumar presented a document of land registry deed paper, alleging that land was bought by Lalu Prasad during his rule in the names of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Tarun Yadav.

Published: 12th June 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:27 AM

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Politics ahead of the Bihar elections took a new twist on Thursday when state minister Neeraj Kumar dropped a bombshell on the RJD’s first family.

Kumar presented a document of land registry deed paper, alleging that land was bought by Lalu Prasad during his rule in the names of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Tarun Yadav.

“Now, the people want to know who is Tarun Yadav in the family of Lalu Prasad. The RJD chief should explain his links with this youth whose name has been shared on the land registry paper,” the JD-U leader asked.

Kumar made this disclosure that gave a new twist in the politics on the day when the entire RJD family was celebrating the 73th birthday of Lalu Prasad, who is imprisoned in connection with the fodder scams.

“A land registry was done in Gopalganj during the RJD rule in which the names of Lalu’s leader son Tej Pratap Yadav and Tarun Yadav are recorded on the land registry deed.After all, Lalu’s family ought to tell who is this Tarun Yadav in the family?” he said at a hurriedly-convened media meet.

Kumar accused the RJD boss of exploiting his political post and using it as a weapon for the people of his village. “Where is Tarun Yadav? Is he an adopted son of Lalu Prasad? Lalu ji should explain it,” the JD-U minister said, alleging that there is no person whom Lalu has not cheated.

Prior to this ‘disclosure’, posters had come up highlighting 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad and his family using political influence.

When asked about the JD-U minister’s “disclosure”, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that Kumar was making false ,fabricated and politically motivated remarks to malign Lalu, who has again emerged as a hope to the people.

“When there is nothing to show in the performances, such kinds of indecent and false things and statements are made like what the JD-U minister did,” he said.

