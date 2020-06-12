STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP candidate Nabam Rebia wins lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeast state and his tenure will end on June 23.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader Nabam Rebia

Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader Nabam Rebia (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: BJP nominee Nabam Rebia won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday in the absence of any contestants, an official of the state election office said.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee said that Rebia was declared winner after the time for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday as there was no other candidate in the fray. The veteran politician was the only candidate to file his papers for the election.

He had filed his nomination on Monday and it was found valid after scrutiny on June 10, Bhattacharjee said. Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeast state. His tenure will end on June 23.

Rebia, who represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1996 to 2002 and again from 2002 to 2008 as a Congress member, had also served the state as an Assembly speaker and a cabinet minister.

The Election Commission had on June 2 issued notification for holding election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh along with other states.

The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP MLAs, seven of the JD(U), four each of the Congress and National Peoples Party (NPP), one of Peoples Party of Arunachal one and three Independents.

The JDU and the NPP are supporting the Pema Khandu-led BJP government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nabam Rebia Rajya Sabha Arunachal RS polls BJP Arunachal Pradesh BJP Rajya Sabha polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp