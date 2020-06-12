STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops trying to frame MLA Punja Vansh in false case: Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda

He claimed though Vansh's name was not there in an FIR lodged in May at the Una police station, the local police were 'hell bent' on framing Vansh.

Published: 12th June 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Friday alleged the police have hatched a conspiracy at the behest of ruling BJP to frame senior party MLA Punja Vansh in a false case to stop him from voting in the crucial June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in the state.

A party delegation will make a representation to Chief Electoral Officer for Gujarat, S Murali Krishna, highlighting the issue of "horse-trading and intimidation", said state Congress president Amit Chavda.

He claimed though Vansh's name was not there in an FIR lodged in May at the Una police station in Gir-Somnath district, the local police were "hell bent" on framing Vansh, a six-time MLA from Una and current chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly.

"An FIR was registered in Una last month in connection with a clash between two rival groups. Despite having no role in it, the Una police summoned Vansh twice this month to record his statement. Though Vansh honoured both summonses, the police called him once again on June 11," Chavda told reporters.

"When Vansh requested the police to give him time till the Rajya Sabha elections get over, the police did not listen and insisted that he appear before them on the given date. We fear that the police have planned to arrest our MLA to prevent him from voting. The BJP and its government are applying every trick to win the elections," said the GPCC president.

Vansh and other Congress MLAs have been shifted to different resorts across the state to save them from 'horse- trading' attempts.

Till now, eight Congress MLAs have resigned, bringing down the party's strength in the Assembly to 65, a number not enough for the opposition outfit to win two Rajya Sabha seats for which it has fielded candidates.

The elections for four seats of the Upper House of Parliament was supposed to be held on March 26. However, they were eventually postponed for an indefinite period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of nationwide lockdown.

The elections for four seats in Gujarat are now scheduled on June 19. In March, when the Rajya Sabha polls were first announced, five Congress MLAs had resigned from the Assembly. Last week, three more Congress legislators quit after fresh election date was announced.

While the Congress has fielded its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, the BJP has nominated Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin as its candidates. In the 182-member Assembly, the BJP has 103 MLAs and the opposition Congress 65.

While the Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party has one legislator. One MLA, Jignesh Mevani, is Independent, while 10 seats are vacant, two due to court cases and eight following resignations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Punja Vansh Gujarat Congress Amit Chavda gUJARAT pOLICE
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp