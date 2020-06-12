COVID-19: ‘Unmasking’ must while entering banks, says Madhya Pradesh government

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Those entering banks, jewellery showrooms and gold loan companies in Madhya Pradesh will now have to unmask themselves for 30 seconds at the entry points to identify themselves.

A circular in this regard has been issued by the state’s Additional Director General of Police (CID) Kailash Makwana to ensure that these installations are not targeted by masked robbers or burglars.

“All the police station in-charges should get all the CCTV cameras in their areas of jurisdiction properly checked and ask all the people concerned to ensure that the cameras are functional and also use quality cameras,” the circular said.

Also, all the district collectors need to issue orders under Section 144 CrPc, making it mandatory for everyone wearing mask to unmask self at the entry point of the jewellery shops/showrooms, gold loan companies and also banks to identify self in the CCTV camera.

According to police sources, the order has been issued in the wake of several incidents of crime committed by masked robbers in Bhopal.