Dean, 2 doctors suspended after Covid-19 patient's body found in Maharashtra hospital bathroom

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Friday suspended three doctors, including the Dean of the Jalgaon civil hospital, for their negligence in the case of the missing Covid-19 patient who was found dead in the bathroom of the same hospital for eight days.

An inquiry has also been initiated in this matter.

The 82-year-old woman from Bhusaval, who was missing for eight days from the hospital, was found dead inside a toilet in the same hospital on June 10.

The octogenarian, who was a Covid-19 patient, was admitted to the hospital on June 1. She went missing from the hospital the next day which was also registered in the district police stations. The police, hospital staffers, and the family members had been searching for her since June 2.



While cleaning the hospital on June 9, the old woman's body was discovered in the bathroom of ward 7.

Earlier, this same hospital was in the news when the medical staffers concerned had exchanged the body of a Covid-19 patient with that of a non-corona patient.