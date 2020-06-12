Feel sorry for those in power who can't help Bihar: Lalu

By IANS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Friday blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the plight of migrant labourers, saying those occupying the seat of power are unconcerned about people in distress and are helpless even though they had the freedom to take decisive action.

In jail over several cases in fodder scam, Lalu thanked people who wished him on his birthday.

In an emotional letter written from Lalu's twitter handle and addressed to the Bihar people, he says he is overwhelmed by people's affection. "In each of your greetings, I see a ray of hope and change, giving me support in my struggles and fight against injustice," it said.

"Biharis are in grief and agony; as they are living in the absence of many facilities. Many of them are left to walk on roads and die. Whenever I get to hear the plight of crying labourers, I feel a sense of deep empathy, and I feel like patting their shoulders in my own style and tell them 'why worry, I am with you,'" the letter reads.

"But I am helpless by my circumstances; entrapped as I am by conspiracies. I feel sorry for those who, though free, are helpless while in government. How could they sleep and have their food," the letter says.

The letter expresses the former Chief Minister's helplessness as he is incarcerated miles away from the state. "Had I been in Bihar, I would not have spared any effort. I have given responsibility to Tejashwi (son) and the party, who have made me realize that though out of power, my RJD family has solidly stood by the people, giving me a sense of relief".

Lalu also referred to his opponents saying they kept calling him as someone who has reveled in levity and mirth and has never been graceful enough. "I want to tell you that I have worked diligently and gracefully for the rights of the poor, the exploited and deprived sections. From my heart, I have made each attempt to make my Bihari natives happy. When lakhs of my supporters laugh about something I say in front of them, all allegations leveled by my opponents fade away," the letter said.

On his 73rd birthday, Lalu also had words of praise for his younger son and leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. "I am proud of whatever you have done despite your young age," the letter refers to Tejashwi, adding, he should not stop in his works.

"You have to use your own energy as well as my own, with double the vigour. You should fulfill your commitment to public welfare and ensure smile on the faces of those who are suffering. That will be the biggest birthday gift for me," said the letter.