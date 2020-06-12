STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat's COVID-19 count up by 495 to 22,562; deaths at 1,416

As many as 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

A health worker takes a swab test at a COVID-19 testing centre (Representational image | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

During the same period, as many as 31 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,416, it said in a statement.

As many as 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

The health department said that as many as 243 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 54 in Surat, 40 in Gandhinagar and 32 in Vadodara.

Patients also recovered in some other districts, including Banaskantha, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar, and Anand.

Of the total 495 new cases that emerged in the state in the last 24 hours, 327 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported are Surat (77), Vadodara (37), Gandhinagar (21), Mehsana (seven) and five each in Gandhinagar and Rajkot.

Surat' tally of positive cases reached 2,444, while Vadodara is at the third spot in Gujarat with 1,471 cases, it said.

Of the total 31, who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 22 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, three in Surat, two in Gandhinagar, one each in Arvalli, Patan and Bharuch district.

One of the deceased was from other state, it said.

Gujarat has conducted 2,78,137 tests, of which 5,645 cases are still active.Among these, 68 are on a ventilator while 5,577 are stable.

Out of around 2.12 lakh people currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.06 lakh are home quarantined, while 6,192 are kept in different facilities across the state.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,562, new cases: 495, deaths: 1,:416, discharged: 15,501, active cases: 5,645 and people tested so far: 2,78,137.

