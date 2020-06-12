India, china agree on early resolution on border standoff: MEA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its first reaction to the military commander-level talks over the LAC standoff with China, India on Thursday said that the two countries agreed that an early resolution would be keeping with the guidance of their leaders.

“A meeting was held between the Corps Commanders of India and China on June 6 in the Chushul-Moldo region. This meeting was in continuation of the diplomatic and military engagements which both sides have maintained to address the situation in areas along the India-China border. It was agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Noting that peace and tranquillity was essential for the further development of India-China relations, Srivastava said both New Delhi and Beijing are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest and to ensure peace in the border areas.

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a standoff since early May in Sikkim and Ladakh regions.

While the Chinese accused the Indian troops of crossing over into their territory, New Delhi maintained that all activity by the army was carried on the Indian side of the LAC and accused the PLA troops of causing hindrance in patrolling activities of its troopers.

Meanwhile, the MEA said it has asked the UK government not to consider the asylum request of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya as he does not face political prosecution in India.

“We have requested the UK not to consider asylum as requested by him because there appears to be no ground for his political persecution in India,” Srivastava said adding that New Delhi was in touch with London for Mallya’s early extradition.