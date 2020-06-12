Migrant labourer commits suicide after returning home in UP

By PTI

BALLIA: A 30-year-old migrant labourer, who had returned home here last month from Uttarakhand, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Friday.

Family members of Anjani Kumar Singh claimed that he was facing financial problems and this drove him to end his life.

Singh was a labourer at a company in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and had returned to his home in Mutt Yogendra Giri village 15 days ago, police said.

His body was found hanging from a tree near the Beriya-Majhi Road on Thursday and it was sent for postmortem, they said.