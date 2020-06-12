STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Google tool to help users find COVID testing centres in India

Google has partnered with the ICMR and MyGov to provide the information on authorised testing labs in India.

Google

Google (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps for users in India to help them find information on Covid-19 testing centres near them.

The search giant has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide the information on authorised testing labs.

The feature is currently available in English and eight Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

According to the company, users will now see a new "Testing" tab on the search result page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services.

On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like "covid testing" or "coronavirus testing" they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

Google said that the Search, Assistant, and Maps currently feature 700 testing labs across 300 cities and working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country.

The company reiterates that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

