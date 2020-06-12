NIRF rankings: IIT-Madras yet again India’s best educational institute 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT-Madras has retained its position as the best educational institute as well as the best engineering college in the National Institute of Ranking Frameworks rankings 2020 by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru took the second spot while IIT-Delhi was ranked third in the overall category. IISc was ranked first in the university category while IIM-Ahmedabad topped in the management category.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, occupied the top slot in medical college category for third consecutive year. Delhi University’s Miranda College, like, last year was declared the best college in India.

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi secured first position in dental college category, included for the first time this year.

This year, a total of 5,805 educational institutions had applied for the rankings.Releasing the list, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank urged all the 1,000 plus universities and 45,000 plus colleges across India to participate in the rankings. These rankings, started in 2015, use parameters such as teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices among others.

Institutions are divided in nine different categories.The ministry has been hinting that a proposal to link the funding of institutes to their NIRF Rankings is being considered and that it may even make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in the survey.

In times to come, the top-ranked NIRF institutions may also get additional benefits like starting online courses without the need for any prior permissions from regulatory bodies.

Top 10 educational institutions

IIT-Madras

IISc

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Bombay

IIT-Kharagpur

IIT-Kanpur

IIT-Guwahati

Jawaharlal Nehru University

IIT-Roorkee

Banaras Hindu University