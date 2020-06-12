Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Locusts: Farmers advised to beat drums

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir were advised to beat drums, burn crackers, clang utensils, play music, run tractors without silencers and create smoke to ward off the locust attacks on agricultural lands. The Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu issued ads on local newspapers advising people to remain alert against possible locust attacks on their crops. Farmers were asked to make high pitch sounds by beating drums, clanging utensils, bursting crackers, running tractor without silencer to ward off the pests.

CAT bench inaugurated in Jammu

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) branch has been inaugurated in Jammu this week by Union Minister of State PMO Dr Jitendra Singh through a video conference. Singh said the CAT bench dealing exclusively with service matters of government employees would go a long way in not only reducing the burden of courts but would also help in speedy hearing of cases covered by the administrative tribunals. After the bifurcation of J&K in August last year, the service matters of J&K government employees were transferred from the High Court to the CAT. Singh expressed hope that the pendency of about 30,000 cases would be resolved in a time bound and judicious manner. All three DoPT agencies, CAT, CIC and CVC, are now operational in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

Hajj pilgrims asked to apply for refund

In view of uncertainty looming over Hajj, the J&K Hajj committee has asked the pilgrims who intended to perform the pilgrimage to apply for refund. The Executive Officer of J&K Hajj Committee said the J&K pilgrims, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage, should apply for 100 per cent refund on prescribed proforma available on Hajj Committee of India website and in Hajj House, Bemina. The Hajj Committee of India has launched an ‘online cover cancellation facility’ in view of the Covid pandemic. Saudi Arabia is itself in the grip of coronavirus.

Experts say Kashmir facing community spread

With Covid cases multiplying thick and fast, health experts have opined that Kashmir is facing community spread. The director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) said Kashmir is facing Covid community spread. “This is a reality. We must accept it and learn to live with it,” Dr A G Ahangar said. Till Wednesday, J&K had recorded 4,507 Covid cases – 3,522 in Kashmir and 985 in Jammu. Fifty-one deaths have been reported so far. Dr Parvaiz Koul, head of internal and pulmonary medicine at SKIMS, said that there is definitely community transfer in the Kashmir Valley.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com