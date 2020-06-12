UP police gets WhatsApp message threatening to blow up CM Yogi Adityanath's residence: Officials

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police went into a tizzy on Friday after it received a message on its helpline number threatening to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence and 50 other places in the state.

Security arrangements were beefed up in and around the chief minister's official residence, 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow after the receipt of the threat message, said officials.

The message, which was received on a WhatsApp number, also threatened to blow up 50 other places in the state, they said.

The official residences of several other ministers are also situated on Kalidas Marg. Sources said police have launched an intensive checking and also deployed sniffer dogs in the service.

Police are making an all-out effort to trace the culprit they added.

Earlier also, a message was received by police, threatening to target the chief minister, following which a Mumbai resident, identified as Kamran, was traced with the help of social media desk.

Kamran was arrested from Mumbai with the help of Maharashtra Police.