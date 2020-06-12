STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP to SC: Covid cases 40 times more in Delhi than Noida, Ghziabad, can't open border

The court observed that while there were no issues of travel between Delhi and Haryana, there were some issues with Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

UP Police check commuters for valid movement passes at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. The Ghaziabad administration recently sealed its border for the second time | Anil Shakya

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it may have to continue with the restrictions imposed on the movement at the borders with Delhi, since the Covid-19 cases in the national capital are almost 40 times more than in Noida and Ghaziabad.

The Yogi Adityanath government's counsel informed a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah that there are more than 32,000 cases in Delhi, and more than 1,000 people have succumbed to the disease so far, whereas the death toll in Noida and Ghaziabad is about 40.

The Uttar Pradesh government argued that the population of Delhi is about four times of Noida and Ghaziabad, and infection rate is 40 times more, apart from that, Delhi has allowed home quarantine of infected persons.

The court observed that while there were no issues of travel between Delhi and Haryana, there were some issues with Uttar Pradesh. The observation from the top court came while hearing a PIL to allow unrestricted movement in Delhi-NCR region.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the Home Secretary convened a meeting between chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. He added that Haryana and Delhi agreed, and now there is no interstate barrier. Mehta said Uttar Pradesh feels that only essentials movement can be allowed. The Adityanath government's counsel insisted that keeping in view the coronavirus situation, it would be difficult to resume movement with Delhi.

The top court queried Mehta: "Are you saying that UP is insisting on institutional quarantine. If a person is asymptomatic are you still putting them in institutional quarantine? Or do you put them under home quarantine?

The UP counsel replied that the state is following the national guidelines. The top court then asked him to check and inform it on the complete information.

"There should not be conflict. Numbers are going up. If you do institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it then it may lead to chaos in 15 days down the line. There cannot be guidelines contrary to national guideline," said the bench.

The bench asked Mehta and UP counsel to examine what rule was being followed for quarantine of asymptomatic people in Noida. The top court also asked for the minutes of the meeting between the Home Secretary and chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The top court asked the UP government to file a reply on what rules were being followed in terms of quarantine, and scheduled the matter for order on Wednesday next week.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi-NCR region coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 infection rate
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp