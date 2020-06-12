STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal suspends two at Bardhaman school after book terms dark-skinned as 'ugly'

In a book issued by the school, the word 'ugly' has been given in a book alongside a picture of a dark-skinned person.

By ANI

BARDHAMAN: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has taken cognizance of an issue related to racial stereotyping in Bardhaman Municipal Girls High School and suspended two school officials in the case.

Chatterjee thanked the media for highlighting the incident and said that it was a malicious and criminal matter. He said that two officials of the school, Shravani Mandal and Barnali Das, have been suspended in this case.

Parents of students studying at the school have been protesting on the issue and demanded the withdrawal of the book.

