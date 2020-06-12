STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With total 2,546 reports, Gurugram records highest coronavirus cases in Haryana

Among the 389 new cases in the state, Gurugram reported 191, taking the total number of cases in the district to 2,737, of which 1,760 are active.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:17 AM

A medical staff busy in Coronavirus test process at a government hospital.

A medical staff busy in Coronavirus test process at a government hospital. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram, the hardest-hit district in Haryana reported six deaths, while Faridabad recorded four. Ambala and Rohtak reported one death each, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

The Haryana government has repeatedly blamed Delhi for the spike in cases in districts adjoining the national capital. The Haryana government had on Wednesday transferred the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Gurugram as the infection tally reached 2,546 cases.

Haryana reported 12 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the worst single-day toll in the state due to the virus, as total infections neared 6,000. Sixty-four people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 22 in Faridabad, 19 in Gurugram, four in Rohtak and three in Ambala.

ALSO REA | Delhi shocker! 1114 COVID-19 deaths unreported, indicates data from civic bodies

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora, most of those who died had severe co-morbid conditions. Officials said the COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday include a 23-year-old woman who died in Ambala. They said the woman was also a tuberculosis patient who had recently come from Delhi to meet her maternal grandmother at the Ambala Cantonment.

Faridabad reported 74 cases, Ambala 13, Palwal 10, Jind three, Karnal 17, Yamunanagar nine, Fatehabad and Mahendragarh seven each, Rewari eight, Rohtak 29, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panchkula and Jhajjar four each, while Panipat reported one case. For 10 days, Haryana has been reporting a surge in the number of positive cases, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

(With PTI inputs)

