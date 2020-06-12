Yogi launches schemes for child labourers in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana', a scheme to educate child labourers in the state.

The scheme's launch coincides with the 'World Day Against Child Labour'.

The chief minister said that the scheme would help children who are forced to work as labourers due to compelling circumstances in the family.

Under the scheme, unsupported children in the age group of 8 to 18 years would be entitled to school education. These children would be given admission in the Atal residential schools in the state.

The Atal residential schools are under construction in 18 divisions of the state.

"Boys would be given a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month while the girls would get Rs 1,200 per month. Those studying in class 8,9 and 10 would an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to encourage them.

The government will identify children labourers who are orphan or whose parent is physically challenged and they are landless.

The state government has identified 2,000 such children form 57 districts.

"These children and their families will get the benefit of all government welfare schemes," the government spokesman said.

Children who are not academically inclined will be sent for skill development.