1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police recovered from COVID-19: Maharashtra government

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police have recovered from COVID-19 and 334 of them have resumed work, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Deshmukh said he was proud of police personnel who risked their lives to perform their duties.

"A total of 1233 policemen from the #MumbaiPolice Force have successfully defeated #Covid19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these #coronawarriors. I am proud of the @MumbaiPolice who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently," Deshmukh tweeted.

As of June 12, 35 policemen, including 21 from Mumbai and others from rest of Maharashtra, have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A total of 197 police officials and 1,211 staffers have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the state, as per the state government.