93-year-old Urdu poet 'Gulzar’ Dehlavi passes away days after recovering from COVID-19

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Famous Urdu poet Pandit Anand Mohan Zutshi ‘Gulzar’ Dehlavi, 94, who had recovered from COVID-19 recently, passed away on Friday evening. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

Dehlavi had tested positive for coronavirus on June 1 and he was admitted to Sharda hospital in Greater Noida for treatment. According to the hospital authorities, the poet had responded to treatment and recovered in just a week.

As per the sources, his family claimed that his two test reports came negative on June 6 and on June 7, following which he was discharged from the hospital. But, he remained weak and was suffering from other age-related ailments.

As per the family sources, Dehlvi had lunch with his family and went to his room for rest. He passed away at 2:30 pm. The family members rushed him to Kailash hospital where the doctors tried to revive him. The doctors suspect a cardiac arrest to be the reason of his sudden demise, said one of his kin.

Dehlavi, a freedom fighter, was born in 1926 in Old Delhi. An Inquilabi poet, he was also the editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, the first Urdu science magazine to be published by the government of India in 1975.

Historian Irfan Habib shared his condolences on Twitter after the death of the poet. “Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehelvi passed away today and truly an era of Urdu poetry has ended. He was also my colleague in CSIR as an editor of Science ki Duniya. Not many people know about Shahajanabad as well as him. Great loss for Urdu and for the city of Delhi. RIP,” tweeted Habib.