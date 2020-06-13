94 days and counting: COVID-19 shows no signs of slowing in Maharashtra as state tally crosses one lakh

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nearly 94 days after the first COVID case was reported, Maharashtra is yet to see signs of flattening the curve of infection.

The state has reported 101141 cases, 3,717 deaths and 47796 recoveries so far.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the COVID cases are on the rise and it is yet to reach the peak in terms of cases.

On June 11, 3,254 cases and 152 deaths were reported. A day earlier, there was also 3,000-plus cases and 149 deaths. On June 9, 2,259 cases and 120 deaths were reported while 2,553 positive cases and 109 deaths reported a day before.

Moreover, on June 7, 3,007 positive cases and 91 deaths. Similarly, 2,739 positive cases and 120 deaths were reported on June 6.

“It shows that COVID positive cases are on the rise. Maharashtra was first after Kerala to go for a partial close down. Despite almost three month lockdown, there is no satisfactory result in terms of containing virus and reducing the cases and deaths. In fact, there is a steep rise... we are not sure when it will reach the peak and curve of COVID-19 will start flattening,” said a senior government.

Data revealed that in the age group between 21 and 30, 19.07% got infected while it was 20.10% in 31-40 age group, 18.05% in 41-50%, and 17.10% in the age group of 51 to 60.

The death toll rose to 3,717 on Friday with 127 new deaths being recorded.

1,718 patients were discharged after recovery during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 47,796, the health department said in a release.

The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounts for 75,658 cases and 2,563 deaths.

The Mumbai city alone has reported 55,451 coronavirus cases and 2,044 deaths.

Of the 127 deaths recorded on Friday, 50 deaths occurred in the last two days while the rest took place between May 20 to June nine.

The release said that out of 127 deaths, 106 were reported in MMR including 90 in Mumbai alone.

So far 6,24, 977 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, the statement added.

5,79,569 people are in home quarantine and 28,200 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 75,067 hospital beds available in 1,553 institutional quarantine facilities.

The state's mortality rate is 3.7 percent and the recovery rate is 47.3 percent, said the health department.

Among other hotspots, Malegaon city has reported 865 cases and 65 deaths, Jalgaon district 1,197 cases and 105 deaths while Jalgaon city has reported 347 cases and 15 deaths.

Pune city has reported 9,581 cases and 419 deaths, Solapur city 1,501 cases and 113 deaths, Satara 717 cases and 27 deaths, Aurangabsd city 2,351 cases and 123 deaths, Akola city 906 cases and 34 deaths, Nagpur city 903 cases and 12 deaths.

The state's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,01,141, New cases 3,493, Recovered patients 47,796, Deaths 3,717, Active cases 49,628, People tested so far 6,24,977.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the COVID-19 testing laboratories to submit within a day the results of the swab tests to the hospitals.

He gave the instructions during a meeting held here to review the coronavirus situation.

"We are testing a large number of swabs. However, we needto raise the number of swab test and the results of the same shall be reported to the hospitals on the next day for early diagnoses and treatment of patients," he said.

He also directed the officials to strictly implement the restrictions in the COVID-19 containment zones.

Pawar also visited the Pune Police Commissionerate to review its work during the pandemic.

He appreciated the police department for its humanitrian work during the coronavirus outbreak.

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government would utilise the experience of retired bureaucrats to put the economy back on track as it has been hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He said this while interacting with former officers via video-conference.

Thackeray stressed the need to prioritise and ensure flexibility of working out a strategy to retain industries already functioning in the state and attracting new investors.

"Locals need to be involved in trade and industry, infrastructure works," he said.

"The COVID-19 crisis may be serious, but it has taught a lot," the chief minister observed.

He sought suggestions from former bureaucrats on framing policies for the future.

The retired bureaucrats suggested that supporting the small and medium enterprises, strengthening the state's land bank, focusing on infrastructure projects and the construction sector would benefit the state.

Entrusting district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure industrial growth in their respective areas, giving employment to people working in gym, wellness centres, cinema halls since these places will not be functional soon were some other suggestions made by them.

They also suggested starting of public transport system with minimum passengers, encouraging work-from-home culture andreplanning of urban areas as per the income groups.

The former officers also said that improving connectivity in remote and rural areas should also be the government's priority.

(With PTI Inputs)