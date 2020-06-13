After oil well fire, OIL’s production hit by ‘agitation’

GUWAHATI: The production of Oil India Limited (OIL) has been badly hit by the agitation by people and organisations against the incident of fire at an oil well in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
“Due to agitation programs, there was production loss of 500 MT of Crude Oil from 23 nos. of oil wells and 0.46 MMSCM of Natural Gas from 3 nos. of gas wells as reported on 12-06-2020,” the OIL said in a statement on Saturday.
A massive fire that broke out from the oil well at Baghjan on June 9 was still raging as natural gas was being fed by the well’s oil. The fire was caused by a blowout – or uncontrolled emission of natural gas – that occurred on May 27.
Experts from OIL, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGCL) and Singapore-based firm M/s Alert visited the site on Saturday.
“Preliminary work of arranging facilities for well control operation began. Two numbers of high discharge water pumps have been placed at site. Testing and commissioning of these pumps are planned for today after completion of connection of suction and delivery lines. Filling of water in CMT reservoir (3000KL) from Dangori River is in progress. All Equipment and other materials from ONGC-Sivasagar yard reached Duliajan and unloading of same at OIL’s CMT yard is in progress for inspection by Experts from M/s Alert,” the statement said.
The incident has left a trail of devastation in areas surrounding the well. A number of houses were reduced to ashes. Two firefighters of the OIL had also lost their lives. Wildlife activists and environmentalists feared that the emission of natural gas and the resultant fire had severely damaged flora and fauna of the area.
A famous beel (or billabong) is adjacent to the site of fire. The ecologically-fragile Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is known for its feral horses, is less than two km away.
The fire displaced 7,000 people and they are taking shelter in relief camps. The Petroleum Ministry, Assam government and OIL have already ordered separate probes into the incident.
GUWAHATI: The production of Oil India Limited (OIL) has been badly hit by the agitation by people and organisations against the incident of fire at an oil well in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Special SC hearing on non-working day on Vinod Dua's plea one of many instances
COVID-19 testing to be increased in Delhi by three times in next 6 days: Amit Shah
Police made me delete photo with Messi: Fan after invading pitch
Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket, warns Mark Taylor
18 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, total tally rises to 194; death toll at 4
Fell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities: PNB Housing Finance