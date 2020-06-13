STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-COVID fight, a war against invisible enemy, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also emphasised on disciplined living to avoid COVID-19 after unlocking of the state.

Published: 13th June 2020 04:52 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Terming the government efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as a war against an invisible enemy", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to ensure proper arrangements in hospitals to treat patients.

Chairing a meeting of senior UP government officials at his residence here, Adityanath said, "The war against COVID-19 is a war against an invisible enemy. Until an effective medicine or vaccine is developed for the treatment of COVID-19, prevention is the only way out."

Instructing officials to ensure proper arrangements in COVID-19 hospitals, he said, The oxygen level of the COVID-19 patients should be monitored time-to-time using Pulse Oxymeter."

The chief minister added that awareness about the disease too should be spread to the maximum possible limit so that people can keep themselves safe from infection.

Adityanath also said the common public should be told that by hiding COVID-19 symptoms, treatment is not possible, one should consult a doctor at the earliest, if symptoms appear.

He also emphasised on disciplined livings to avoid COVID-19 after unlocking of the state.

Terming human resource as the backbone of economy and industry, he said a large number of workers are now available in the state and they should be fully utilized.

"Human resources are the backbone of industry sector. A large number of workers are now available in the state. They have built the nation and the society. The workers who have returned to the state will now do 'nav nirmaan' of UP through their hard work," said the CM.

Adityanath also directed the Industrial Development Department and MSME Department to explore employment opportunities for workers.

He said a manpower supply app should be developed by industrial units and service providers.

He also asked state police force to conduct intensive patrolling to ensure that no crowd gathers at any place, a state government said, quoting the CM.

