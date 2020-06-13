STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army jawan dies after falling into gorge along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan died after he fell into a deep gorge while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru (36) was leading a patrol along the LoC on Thursday.

He slipped and fell down around a hundred meters on a one-foot wide ridge with the deep gorge on the sides, they said.

According to the officials, the jawan was immediately rescued by his team, administered first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here.

He succumbed to severe injuries at the hospital.

An Army spokesperson said Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju and all other ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the proud nation at a ceremony held at Badamibagh.

Paneru, a native of Padampur village of Dhari tehsil in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, had joined the Army in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Paneru was a mountaineer, the spokesperson said, adding that he had guided a unit expedition team to summit the revered "Om Parvat" in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

He was also selected for an expedition to Nanda Devi (eastern approach) in 2007, which met with a catastrophic end, claiming the lives of 10 Everesters, the spokesperson said.

Undeterred by the incident, Paneru again volunteered to be part of a rescue team formed in 2009 to recover the bodies of the brave soldiers who died during the 2007 incident.

In 2012, he was selected for an expedition to Mount Everest undertaken by Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling and he successfully summited the world's highest mountain on May 25, 2012.

The mortal remains of Paneru were sent to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the spokesperson said.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, the spokesperson said.

