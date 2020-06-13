STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Better late than never, says Mayawati on arrest of 12 in Azamgarh molestation case

Mayawati said the BSP was of the view that instant and strict action should be initiated against the accused irrespective of their religion, caste, political party and clout.

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Twelve people were arrested after they thrashed youths in a Dalit locality here and charged under the stringent NSA, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The police also suspended the SHO of Maharajganj Police Station under which Sikandarpur Aima village falls where the incident triggered by the alleged molestation of some Dalit girls by a few men from another community took place.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati praised the state government saying, In the Azamgarh molestation case involving a Dalit girl, the action initiated by UP chief minister is better late than never. This is good.

"But, it would be better, if similar action was initiated in cases pertaining to sisters and daughters in the future as well."

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "The molestation of any Dalit girl or those from any other religion and caste, be it from Azamgarh, Kanpur or any other district, must be condemned."

Those arrested were identified as Pervez, Faizan, Noor Alam, Sadre Alam, Hamir, Asif, Meraj and Suhail, police said.

Under NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are a threat to national security or law and order.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girls belonging to the Dalit community were molested near the village tubewell.

"When residents of the Dalit locality resisted, they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. In the police complaint, 9 people were named while 10 were unidentified, Superintendent of Police of Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said.

Of them, 12 have been arrested and action is being initiated against them under the NSA, Singh added.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information on the absconding accused, he said.

