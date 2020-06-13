BSP blames Centre and state governments for 'mishandled' COVID-19 situation in India

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Saturday alleged that the Central as well as state governments "mishandled" the COVID-19 crisis.

"We did not pay proper attention to the health issues pertaining to the citizens of this country. The Centre and the state governments did not invest enough in health and basic amenities. They rather indulged in petty politics resulting in a surge in COVID-19 across the country. The poor are suffering the most. We also saw in what conditions migrants were sent back to their respective homes. The entire coronavirus crisis has been mishandled by the central government and state government," he said.



"Even in big cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Bangalore the COVID situation is getting worse. This crisis has become very acute," the BSP leader added.

As per Health Ministry, India crosses 3 lakh mark as it reports the highest single-day spike of 11,458 and new COVID19 total cases rise to 308993, 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 145779 active cases, 154330 cured and discharged and 8884 deaths in the country so far.