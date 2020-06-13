Cyclone 'Nisarga' aftermath: Devendra Fadnavis meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the ground situation in the aftermath of cyclone 'Nisarga'.

Fadnavis, who recently toured the affected Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, told reporters that no relief is reached to the people.

"Electricity supply is not yet restored (in villages) and drinking water is also not available for the affected people," the former chief minister said.

He demanded assistance from the state government towards repairing fishing boats.

"Loan of fishermen should be waived since they have been bearing the brunt of coronavirus as well as the cyclone," the leader of opposition said.

The cyclone, which had made landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district on June 3, caused massive destruction in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also visited Alibaug in Raigad district to take stock of the damage caused by the cyclone.

He directed officials to distribute relief material without delay to the affected people whose farms and houses had suffered an extensive damage.