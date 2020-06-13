STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every Sunday will see complete shutdown in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

All activities in the district will be suspended except for essential services.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Muzaffarnagar district will be under complete shutdown every Sunday beginning June 14 similar to the Janata Curfew imposed earlier due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, it has been decided to impose Janata Curfew with all business establishments including shops, hotels, and malls to be closed every Sunday.

All activities in the district will be suspended except for essential services, she added.

The DM has warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the curfew.

Legal action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act will be taken, she warned.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar with the number of active patients going up to 83 in the district on Saturday.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said the district authorities received 102 results of samples in which three people were tested positive who are all from the city.

