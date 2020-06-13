STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-officiating Vice-Chancellor among three Visva Bharati officials suspended

The sources said they have been asked to come up before an enquiry committee formed by the EC within 10 days and submit their views.

Visva Bharati University

By PTI

SANTINIKETAN: Three senior officials of the Visva Bharati University including former officiating Vice-Chancellor Sabujkali Sen have been placed under suspension by the varsity for allegedly tampering with the minutes of an executive council meeting, sources said on Saturday.

Sen is now a professor in the philosophy department of the central university while the other two are Saugata Chatterjee, an official of Rabindra Bhavana and former registrar, and Samit Roy, professor of Botany and former finance officer, the sources said.

The sources said the trio allegedly tampered with the minutes of the executive council (EC) meeting when Sen was the officiating vice-chancellor.

According to the sources, the three officials received their suspension letters via email late Friday night.

Chatterjee told reporters they have full respect and faith in the EC.

"We will explain our stance and situation to the EC. I am sure our point of view will be heard," he said.

Sen and Roy could not be contacted despite several attempts.

