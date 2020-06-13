Faridabad testing lab shut after 70 per cent staffers test COVID-19 positive

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The pathological test laboratory of ESI hospital in Faridabad bordering Delhi and in the National Capital Region (NCR) has been closed after over 70 per cent of its lab technicians were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Ram Bhagat, said that the medical tests at the dedicated Covid-19 treatment centre would resume only after the induction of new staff.

The laboratory at the ESI hospital was closed down three days ago and the collection of test samples of suspected patients was also suspended after considerable number of technicians at the facility were found infected with the coronavirus.

The hospital is now getting the samples tested at a facility in Nalhar and one other place in the city.

According to sources, some patients have been providing fake address and mobile numbers at private laboratories before testing and thus cannot be traced.

Now the district administrations of both Gurugram and Faridabad have made OTP generation on registered mobile numbers mandatory before sample collection.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection tally in Haryana on Friday touched 6,334, with Gurugram alone amassing 2,922 cases. Gurugram is now among the top four districts in the country which have recorded maximum number of cases since May 18 lockdown.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state government on Friday evening, the cumulative number of positive cases in the state was 6,334, with 366 cases new cases being reported on Friday.

Till now 2,475 patients have been discharged while 70 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. The current doubling rate in the state is eight days.

In Gurugram, 186 fresh cases were reported on Friday.

While Faridabad recorded 57 new cases, Sonipat, Nuh and Jhajjar districts bordering the national capital recorded 31, five and three fresh cases respectively.