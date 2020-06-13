STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First-time Congress MLA tests COVID-19 positive in Madhya Pradesh, total cases rise to 10,641

Recovery rate improves to 69.32% with 176 more recoveries, Death count rises to 447 with 7 more deaths.

Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A first time Congress MLA from Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh has become the first sitting lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh to have tested positive for the deadly novel Coronavirus.

The young legislator was among those who tested positive in Bhopal on Saturday. Prior to this, a former BJP MLA, who is now in Congress had tested positive for the COVID-19 in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, as many as 198 new cases have been reported in the state after which the total COVID-19 positive count in the state so far reached 10,641.

Maximum 63 new cases were reported in Bhopal during the last 24 hours, followed by 57 in Indore.

Also, seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients from across the state were reported from various hospitals of the state, taking the total COVID-19 death count in the state so far to 447, which meant a mortality rate of 4.20 percent.

On the recovery side, as many as 176 more patients recovered from COVID-19 at various hospitals in the state, meaning so far 7377 patients have successfully defeated the deadly viral infection in the central Indian state.

With this recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 69.32 percent.

Following these developments over the last 24 hours, as many as 2817 active patients are presently undergoing treatment for the killer infection in hospitals of the state.

