STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat COVID-19 cases go past 23,000; death toll at 1,449

A total of 390 patients, including 255 from Ahmedabad and 88 from Surat, were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,891, an official release said.

Published: 13th June 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose (PHOTO | ASHISH KRISHNA HP, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  Gujarat on Saturday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, including 26 from Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 23,079 and fatalities to 1,449, state Health Department said.

A total of 390 patients, including 255 from Ahmedabad and 88 from Surat, were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,891, an official release said.

Gujarat now has 5,739 active cases, it said, adding that 61 patients are on ventilator support.

Apart from 26 deaths in Ahmedabad, three deaths were reported in Surat, two in Amreli and one each in Bhavnagar and Patan districts.

Of the 517 new cases, Ahmedabad alone has reported 344 cases, taking the tally in the district to 16,306 and fatalities to 1,165, it said.

Surat and Vadodara reported 59 and 40 cases, respectively, taking the total count in Surat to 2,503, and in Vadodara to 1,511.

A total 24 of 33 districts in the state reported coronavirus cases in the day including Gandhinagar (9), Bhavnagar (7) and Mehsana (6), it said.

The state has so far tested 2,83,623 samples. A total 2,11,867 people are quarantined.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 23,079, new cases 517, deaths 1,449, discharged 15,891, active cases 5,739 and people tested so far 2,83,623.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp