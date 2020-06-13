STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian man released by Nepal after firing incident near border

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on June 12 morning when some locals were going to Nepal as their daughter in law was there.

Indian Army

According to the DG, during the firing three persons suffered injuries and one person died. ( Photo for representational purposes | PTI)

By ANI

SITAMARHI: Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Friday after being released by them.

"We ran to return to India when they started firing, but they dragged me from the Indian side, hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India," said Lagan Kishore .

"My son and I was at the border to meet my daughter-in-law (a Nepali national). Security personnel from that side hit my son. They asked me to shut up when I asked why did they do that. They called up 10 more security personnel, they came to the border and fired bullets in air," he added.

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday morning when some locals were going to Nepal as their daughter in law was there. Nepal security personnel started firing on them in which one person died.

According to the DG, during the firing three persons suffered injuries and one person died. "A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person Vikesh Yadav succumbed to injuries. Two others who have sustained injuries have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur," DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra had said.

