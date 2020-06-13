STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Insanity is doing same thing again: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre for COVID-19 mismanagement

Sharing a quote in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.'

Congress

Rahul Gandhi addresing a special Congress briefing via videoconferencing. (File Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sharing the chart of COVID-19 cases in all the 4 lockdowns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Union Government for mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. Rahul said, doing same thing again and again is insanity.

Sharing a quote in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the three lakh-mark with positive cases increasing daily.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race."

"A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," he added.

With a record single-day spike of cases, India's Covid-19 cases crossed 3 lakh-mark on Saturday, to 3,08,993.

