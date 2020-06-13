STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LeT operative held by Punjab police, third in three days

The trio had been doing transport business together for the past over two-three years, and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Published: 13th June 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police on Saturday said it has arrested another Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative while he was trying to flee to Kashmir.

His arrest came two days after two LeT operatives Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani were caught trying to smuggle weapons to the Valley to carry out terror attacks.

The third suspect has been identified as Javed Ahmed Bhat (29), a resident of Shopian in J&K.

Bhat was intercepted and apprehended, along with his truck bearing a J&K registration number, from Dhobra bridge, Pathankot, on Amritsar-Jammu Highway by the Pathankot police, as he was trying to escape to the Valley on learning about the arrest of his accomplices, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

Javed hails from the same village as the other two LeT operatives do, and is their childhood friend.

The trio had been doing transport business together for the past over two-three years, and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Brother of a J&K Home Guard jawan, Arif Ahmed Bhat, Javed himself was selected by the unit in 2012 but he had left the job subsequently.

Initial questioning of Javed revealed that he had come with other LeT operatives Aamir and Wasim from the Kashmir Valley to Amritsar to collect an arms weapons consignment on the pretext of bringing fruits and vegetables.

They came in two trucks and, after picking up the consignment from near Vallah Road, on June 11, Aamir and Wasim, on directions of their handler Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan of LeT, had asked Javed to stay behind in Amritsar to contact the arms supplier.

Further investigation is on to identify further links and accomplices of the three men in Punjab and J&K, said the DGP in a statement here.

He pointed out that these arrests indicated a widespread terror network backed by Pakistan-based militants.

The Punjab police on Thursday had arrested Aamir and Wasim and claimed to have foiled a major attempt to smuggle weapons to the Valley for carrying out terror attacks.

Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges, were seized from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LeT Lashkar e Toiba Kashmir Punjab terrorist
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp