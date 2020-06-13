By ANI

J&K: Major tragedy averted after security personnel detect, defuse IED on Srinagar-Bandipora road

BANDIPORE: A major tragedy was averted after security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The suspected IED consisting a small cylinder with a timer was found near a bridge on river Erin in Bandipore district earlier in the morning. As a precautionary measure, the movement of all the vehicles were immediately stopped and traffic was diverted to other routes.

Jammu and Kashmir: A suspected object was found near Popchan/Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP), earlier today. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) at the spot. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/kAWseiN1eO — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

"The sanitation drive has been carried out and the suspected IED is being neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," informed Chinar Corps, Indian Army said.

More details in this regard are awaited.