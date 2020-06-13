STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSBs sanctioned Rs 24,260 crore loan to MSMEs for 'self-reliant' campaign: BJP chief Nadda

The central government has launched the campaign to make India "self-reliant".

Published: 13th June 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 03:18 PM

BJP national president J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that public sector banks (PSB) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme within 14 days of the launch of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

 "Within just 14 days since the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was announced, PSBs have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to about 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent ECLGS.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking these bold and effective measures," he tweeted.

The central government has launched the campaign to make India "self-reliant".

