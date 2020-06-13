STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab tightens lockdown: Non-essential shops shut on Sundays, inter-district movement only with passes

According to the new guidelines, shops of essential commodities/services shall remain open on all days till 7 pm.

Published: 13th June 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a wholesale vegetables market showing no respect to social distancing guidelines during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jalandhar Friday June 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after announcing stricter lockdown for weekends and public holidays to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Punjab government on Friday said inter-district movement will be allowed only with e-passes, except for medical emergency, and all non-essential shops and services will be closed on Sundays.

However, shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to operate on all days, according to new guidelines issues here on Friday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh approved the detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines, reiterating that his government would take hard decisions, wherever and whenever needed, to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the new guidelines, shops of essential commodities/services shall remain open on all days till 7 pm.

Other shops, whether standalone or in malls, shall remain closed on Sundays, while they can open till 5 pm on Saturdays, as per the guidelines, which also say that respective district authorities will ensure strict compliance to these timings.

The latest guidelines are in addition to those notified earlier by the state government for Lockdown 5.0/Unlock 1.0, and will remain in force on weekends and gazette holidays till further orders.

Restaurants (for take home/home delivery only) and liquor shops will also continue to be open till 8 pm on all days, as per the guidelines.

In addition to the Sunday closure, the District Magistrates may choose, in consultation with the respective market associations, to order closure of the non-essential shops on any other day of the week, especially in the high-risk areas where coronavirus cases are high, as per the fresh guidelines.

Inter-district movement shall be allowed with e-passes, which will be issued only for essential works, the guidelines say, but no pass shall be required for travel in medical emergency.

Further, e-passes will also be required for marriage functions and will be issued only to 50 specific persons, as per the guidelines.

Expressing grave concern over the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the country, particularly in neighbouring Delhi, the chief minister once again appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to the social-distancing norms and mandatorily wear masks.

The situation demanded stringent compliance with all the restrictions, he stressed, adding that though the condition in the state was relatively in control, his government was not ready to take any chances, given the escalating trend of the infections.

During a COVID-19 preparedness review meeting on Thursday, the chief minister had said his government's focus was on saving the lives of Punjabis even if that meant taking tough measures, particularly in the light of the grave projections of the pandemic peaking over the next two months He had ordered stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays.

The decision was taken amid apprehensions of community spread of COVID-19 and projections indicating that the pandemic peak in the state was still two months away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp