Woman killed, two injured in Pakistan shelling in Hajipeer sector of J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 40-year-old woman was killed and two other civilians injured while over a dozen residential houses damaged in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in Hajipeer sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Several villages including Charunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Silikote, Thajal, Tilawari and Nambla, which fall close to LoC, were affected by heavy and intermittent firing and mortar shelling that continued till the last report came in the evening.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the Pakistan Army violated border ceasefire at in Uri in the morning. “Pakistani troops targeted army positions and civilian areas with mortars and other weapons.” The Army was giving befitting response to the Pakistanis, he added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri Riyaz Ahmad Malik said a woman was killed and two other civilians injured when Pakistani mortar shells landed at civilian areas in Batgran area. The SDM said 18 families were moved to safer places.

The administration has advised border residents to avoid moving out during firing and shelling.