STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Anamika Shukla' case assigned to Uttar Pradesh STF for probe

The curious case of the fraud surfaced recently when it was reported that over Rs 1 crore had been withdrawn as salaries and allowances from 25 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the state.

Published: 14th June 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, crime investigation, probe

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The case of withdrawal of salaries worth lakhs of rupees from several government schools across Uttar Pradesh for many months purportedly in the name of same woman teacher has been assigned to the state STF for probe, an official said on Sunday.

"A probe by the STF was ordered in Anamika Shukla case almost three days ago.

Investigations are going on in districts where cases have been registered. The STF is probing the larger conspiracy. We are trying to identify culprits. Arrests are likely very soon," Inspector General Amitabh Yash of UP police Special Task Force of told PTI on Sunday. Other STF officials said the probe is underway in districts of Allahabad, Aligarh, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Kasganj and Ambedkarnagar. It seems to be the handwork of junior departmental staff," they added.

The curious case of the fraud surfaced recently when it was reported that over Rs 1 crore had been withdrawn as salaries and allowances from 25 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the state in 13 months in the name of same woman teacher, identified as one Anamika Shukla, purportedly working for all of them simultaneously.

Within days of media reports on the case, a Kasganj resident, identified as Anamika Shukla and working for local Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, approached the district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari Anjali Agarwal to tender her resignation, fearing arrest in the case.

She was, however, arrested by Kasganj police on June 6. This was followed by UP Minister for State for Basic Education Datish Dwivedi's statement on June 9 that the probe into the case by police has revealed that same set of documents were used to draw Rs 12.24 lakh from nine schools in several districts.

He had said the same set of documents were used at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Baghpat, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

The same day another Anamika Shukla, a Gonda resident, appeared before the district BSA Indrajeet Prajapati's office pleading innocence in the case and claiming that her educational qualification documents appeared to have been used by the tricksters.

She had earlier passed the UP TET and had applied for a teacher's job in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Gonda, but despite making it to the list of successful candidates, she had not been able to join the school due to some personal reasons.

Within days after meeting the BSA, Gonda resident Shukla was on Saturday appointed as an assistant teacher on ad-hoc basis by a local, state aided private school Bhaiyya Chandrabhan Datt Smarak Vidyalaya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anamika Shukla case Kasganj police UP STF probe
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp