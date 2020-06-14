STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam oil well fire: Pradhan visits site, assures adequate compensation for affected families

During their visit, Pradhan and Sonowal also assessed the damage and took stock of the control measures being carried out by foreign experts and specialists from the OIL.

Published: 14th June 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo| EPS)

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre on Sunday said the people affected by the blowout – or uncontrolled emission of natural gas – and resultant fire at an oil well of the Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan area of Assam’s Tinsukia district would be adequately compensated.

The announcement was made by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to the site along with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday.

“It was a very unfortunate incident. Together with the Assam government, the Government of India will solve the problem as early as possible. We want that your lives are protected. We will assess the damage and compensate the affected families adequately,” Pradhan told the locals at the site.

READ| 7000 shifted, 35 houses burnt as Assam well fire rages on

The demands of the locals included payment of Rs 1 crore as compensation to each affected family. Over 7,000 people from around 1,500 families have been affected by the incident. They are now lodged in various relief camps.

The Union Minister said after the receipt of the report of probe being conducted by a three-member high-level Central committee, action would be taken against the guilty, no matter how big he could be.

During their visit, Pradhan and Sonowal also assessed the damage and took stock of the control measures being carried out by foreign experts and specialists from the OIL and other agencies and the progress made so far.

Sonowal said the state government was taking the matter very seriously and as such, asked an Additional Chief Secretary to conduct a probe and an Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) to carry out a study on the adverse impact of gas well explosion on ecology and environment of the area.

He said the Centre and the state government were constantly monitoring the situation. He announced that in order to bring permanent solution to the problems of floods and erosion in the area, the state government had earmarked Rs 27 crore which would be released soon.

READ| Assam blowout: OIL suffers 638 tonnes oil, 0.46 mmscmd gas loss

Apparently, to keep the locals in a good humuor, Sonowal also announced that the government would establish a model hospital, a veterinary hospital, a model higher secondary school in the area, develop a road linking the area with nearby trade hub Tinsukia, convert the Maguri-Motapung Beel (or billabong) into an international tourist destination, provide financial assistance to women self-help groups and set up a skill development centre in the area.

The fire at the oil well is still raging. The blowout occurred on May 27 resulting in non-stop spewing of natural gas. The fire broke out on June 9 as natural gas was being fed by the well’s oil. Two firefighters of the OIL had also lost their lives in the inferno.

The incident has left a trail of devastation in areas surrounding the well. A number of houses were reduced to ashes. Environmentalists and wildlife activists fear that the incident severely damaged flora and fauna of the area. The ecologically-fragile Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, known for its feral horses, is less than two km away.

An incident like this is rare. During a similar blowout in 2005 at Dikom in Dibrugarh district, experts had to be flown in from abroad to control a blaze at an abandoned oil well 45 days later.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil India Limited Assam OIL well fire Assam fire
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp