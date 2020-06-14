STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive mother of TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

On Friday, the actress took to Twitter hoping that her mother receives medical attention.

TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal

TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal's mother, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday after she tweeted for help from authorities.

"My mom & dad are in Delhi. Mom has been diagnosed with COVID positive & Lady Hardinge hospital didn't give reports only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief (sic)," she tweeted.

"My Grandmother is serious, she's has breathing difficulty they admitted her in Jeevan nursing home . I want their admission in Gangaram hospital also m grandmother & father test to be done in the morning (sic)," Goyal said in another tweet.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Singh assured her on Twitter that they will be looked after.

On Saturday, she tweeted that her mother got admission in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Praying for your Grandmother's and Mother's speedy recovery!" the DCP said in a tweet.

